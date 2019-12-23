The Breathable, Cozy Allbirds Tree Breezers Made This Ballet Flat Skeptic Into a Believer
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Allbirds, maker of sleek and comfortable sneakers, made a damn good ballet flat too. When the Tree Breezers were first announced, they sold out completely within days. After finally securing a pair for myself, I can say that the Allbirds Tree Breezers are the only ballet flats I ever want to wear. Seriously, ever.
My shoe wardrobe consists of about 40% boots, 30% sneakers, and a smattering of heels and sandals for the rest of the 30%. None of that, until now, included ballet flats. But there’s really nothing like the Tree Breezers, made from a breathable, super-soft eucalyptus tree fiber. The insoles are made from the brand’s proprietary merino wool that’s soft, moisture-wicking, and odor-reducing. The SweetFoam insole is made from Brazilian sugarcane, making it the world’s first carbon-negative green EVA.
But to me, the best part is the “collar.” This ribbed knit material helps the shoe conform to your foot without rubbing or irritating the way a normal flat might. The skin on my feet blisters easily, but I didn’t even get a whisper of the possibility of rawness even after hours of wear.
I got mine in Heathered Black, but the Tree Breezer comes in 13 different colors. On a mild December day, I wore these and felt completely comfortable and supported the whole day. They felt breathable but still cozy. The Allbirds Tree Breezers filled a hole in my shoe collection perfectly, being able to easily transition from day to night and giving my feet another option besides boots, sneakers, or sandals.
Tree Breezer
