Allbirds Partners With the Met Museum on Limited Colorways Inspired by Art
ARTISTIC LICENSE
What a year 2020 has been. Wildfires, a pandemic, storms abound. But there is some fun, exciting news in the world of art: The Metropolitan Museum of Art turns 150. With this anniversary, the museum is partnering with some top brands to create inspiring collaborations that help support The Met’s collection and conservation efforts. One of those brands in Allbirds, a Scouted favorite.
These new colors and patterns were inspired by works of art found in the museum in celebration of the 150th anniversary of The Met. The three pieces are impactful, bold works: A Vase of Flowers by Margareta Haverman, Olive Trees by Vincent van Gogh, and South Wind, Clear Sky by Katsushika Hokusai. Each shoe takes details from the work and they come in both men’s and women’s styles.
The Met 150 Edit Allbirds Tree Runners