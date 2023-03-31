Allbirds’ New Retro-Inspired Shoe Is the Ultimate Spring Sneaker
ON THE RISE
As a long-time Allbirds fan, I can honestly say that I’ve been impressed with every single shoe the brand has launched, but its latest drop is my favorite to date. Allbirds’ brand new Riser is a “lifestyle” sneaker (meaning that it’s not specifically designed for running, training, or fitness wear) featuring a retro-inspired design, unifying five of Allbirds’ signature (and sustainable) materials: canvas, tree, wool, sweetfoam, and natural rubber. The result is a sleek sneaker with a slight platform that offers equal parts style and superior comfort.
The Riser sneaker is available in women’s and men’s sizes (whole sizes only) and is available in four versatile colorways: Honey Rust, Indigo, Natural Black, and Natural White. As always, the brand remains committed to reducing the carbon footprint and utilizing the utmost sustainable manufacturing practices, so you can feel extra good about investing in the new Riser sneakers.
Allbirds The Riser Sneaker
