Allbirds Is Having an Under-the-Radar Spring Sale—Here’s How to Shop
It’s no secret that Allbirds is our favorite sneaker brand here at Scouted. Not only does the brand make stylish activewear shoes, but they’re also eco-friendly and sustainable, which makes us feel even better about buying from the brand. What makes us feel even better about shopping at Allbirds is when we can score its pieces on sale. Right now, you can score 40% off select women’s and men’s styles.
This is one of the most impressive Allbirds sales we’ve seen in awhile, so if you’re activewear and fitness shoe lineup needs an upgrade, now’s the time to invest. Now’s the time to grab some of the brand’s best-sellers, like the Tree Dasher 1s, Wool Runners, and Natural Leggings. Click the link below to shop.
Allbirds Women’s 40% Off Sale
Allbirds Men’s 40% Off Sale
