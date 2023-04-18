Allbirds Just Dropped Its Lightest Sneakers To Date—Just in Time for Earth Day
THE LIGHTER SIDE
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Earth Day is just around the corner, and to celebrate, Allbirds is expanding its sustainability efforts, launching the most eco-friendly shoe capsule to date: the low-carbon Superlight collection. The Superlight drop includes two best-selling revamped Tree Runner and Wool Runner sneakers, along with a new fitness shoe, the Superlight Trainer. Each shoe in the collection is designed with Allbirds’ new Superlight foam, made from carbon-negative EVA derived from sugar cane.
Not only is the new collection extra sustainable, but it’s also super lightweight and breathable, making each pair the perfect fitness shoe to wear this spring and summer as temperatures continue to rise. The Superlight foam helps to keep feet cool and dry while eliminating sweat-induced odors, making them perfect for intense cardio and HIIT workouts. Go grab yourself a pair before it sells out!
Allbirds Superlight Women’s Collection
Allbirds Superlight Men’s Collection
