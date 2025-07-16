Allbirds’ New Running Shoe Combines Style and Sustainability

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Allbirds’ sustainable shoes have long been a favorite in the footwear space, and its new drops prove the brand’s still got it. Allbirds recently debuted two sleek and high-performance styles we can’t wait to slip our toes into. Our favorite? The Tree Runner NZ, which is available in men’s and women’s styles.

If the Tree Runner NZ looks familiar to Allbirds fans, that’s because the new shoe is an upgraded iteration of the brand’s classic and bestselling Tree Runner. While similar in style, the Tree Runner NZ is even more comfortable, breathable (read: odor- and sweat-proof!), and sustainable than its predecessor, perfect for running, casual wear, and everything in between. Best of all? They’re machine-washable!

The new version, which is made with the brand’s proprietary tree knit fiber blend, features a host of worthwhile upgrades, including an underfoot contour that makes every stride smoother and supportive for heavy use. For runners, especially, you’ll feel the difference with every step and stride, with reduced fatigue and long-lasting durability that’s quite noticeable.

Allbirds Tree Runner NZ Running Shoe The Tree Runner NZ is also engineered with a dual-density insole that’s one of the most cushiony and supportive bases you’ll find, providing a soft, plushy feel that hugs your feet and keeps them securely in place. See At Allbirds $ 110

Additional details like the wool-blend sockliner and a wool-blend collar and tongue lining at the top make the shoe even more form-fitting and snug than ever before. The best part? This running shoe is polished enough to take from the trail to the office without looking sloppy or underdressed (for most office dress codes, that is).

“This redesign began from the inside out by rethinking comfort, refining fit, and elevating materials,” Adrian Nyman, chief design officer at Allbirds, said in a press release. “It’s more than a ‘better’ Tree Runner—it reflects a new era of Allbirds design: bold simplicity, modern sustainability, and wild comfort in every step.”

If sustainability and style are at the top of your footwear priorities, you can’t go wrong with either the Tree Runner NZ.

