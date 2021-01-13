This Allbirds Puffer Makes Me Feel All Warm Inside (Literally)
WARM FEELING
You know that feeling you get when you have a crush or even sometimes when you’re nervous? It’s like butterflies are colliding inside of your stomach, creating friction as they ricochet against the walls. It can feel stressful but I think it’s a warm feeling, a happy feeling, a good feeling. It’s a feeling I love to have, even if it can be a little uncomfortable. Well, most recently, I had this uncomfortable feeling for a very comfortable new puffer jacket and I think I know why: there isn’t a part of it I don’t love.
The Trino Puffer Jacket from Allbirds may seem like a perfectly basic jacket to be worn every single day of winter, but it’s the best of the basic. The jacket is made entirely out of natural and recycled materials. The shell is a combination of merino wool and TENCEL™ Lyocell, to make it not only lightweight, but water repellant, too. The insulation is made mostly from polyester (no down here) and has gotten me through a snowstorm already. It’s a little bulky, but not too bulky— I’d say it’s a stylish amount of bulky. Whereas other puffers are made out of this loud, scratch material, this one is soft to the touch, and better yet, easy to wash too. There is even a neck lining made from merino to help protect you from the slaps of icy cold wind.
The only issue the jacket might have is that it lacks a hood. But I forgive it. It’s a winter jacket after all. I just pair it with a beanie and I’m ready for anything the weather might throw at me.
Men's Trino™ Puffer
Women's Trino™ Puffer
