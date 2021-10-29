Alleged Cuomo Victim Didn’t Know Ex-Guv Would Be Charged: Report
SH*TSHOW
Andrew Cuomo’s alleged victim didn’t know the disgraced former New York governor would be charged with forcible touching Thursday, the Albany Times Union reports. Cuomo allegedly groped Brittany Commisso, an assistant, in the state’s executive mansion when the two were alone last year. Commisso’s attorney Brian Premo said in a statement, “It was my client’s understanding that the district attorney’s office was in agreement with the sheriff’s department that it was going to conduct a thorough, impartial and apolitical evaluation of the case, and only after completion of the investigation, speak to my client to allow her to make an informed decision as to whether she would proceed as a victim in the case. Like the district attorney’s office, she was informed about this recent filing through media.” Cuomo has not yet been served with the summons to appear in court. His spokesperson said in an acidic statement, “‘Accidentally’ filing a criminal charged without notification and consent of the prosecuting body doesn’t pass the laugh test.”