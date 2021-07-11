CHEAT SHEET
Alleged Assassins of Haitian President Say a Miami Firm Hired Them
The Colombian men detained on suspicion of assassinating the president of Haiti told one of their interrogators that a firm run from a suburb of Miami recruited them to work in Haiti, The Miami Herald reports. The Doral, Florida-based company, CTU Security, is reportedly operated by Venezuelan immigrant, Antonio Enmanuel Intriago Valera, who sold firearms and claimed to have worked as a police officer in Venezuela. The Colombians were hired to provide VIP security and paid $3,000 per month, according to the report. The firm did not answer the Herald’s requests for comment. Two American citizens have also been arrested in connection with the assassination. Jovenel Moïse was killed earlier this week in his home.