Alleged Canadian Poison-Seller Linked to 88 Deaths in U.K.: Cops
SCARY
British authorities have launched an investigation into a Canadian chef after linking him to 88 deaths in the U.K., according to reports Friday. Kenneth Law, 57, was arrested in Canada in May and accused of assisting suicides there. Now, Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) says it found 88 people in the U.K. died after buying a lethal poisonous substance from him—though it has not been confirmed if the chemical directly caused the deaths. Law reportedly ran multiple websites selling equipment to help people take their own lives, including a chemical he sent to buyers in more than 40 countries. The NCA says it checked a list of 232 people in the U.K. known to have bought from Law over a two-year period and discovered that scores had later died. Assisting suicide can be punished by a sentence of 14 years in prison in both the U.K. and Canada.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.