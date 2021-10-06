Women Who Bragged About Stealing Pelosi’s Beer Amid Riot Are Nabbed
‘She drinks Corona’
Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer, a pair of Missouri women, face charges for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to federal authorities. In newly unsealed documents, the FBI said it had located Hentschel’s Facebook page and found photos of her and Pryer at the U.S. Capitol on the day of the riot. Hentschel had also bragged about her alleged activities at the Capitol earlier this year, the FBI said after obtaining a search warrant to review her Facebook account in July.
In a message on the social network in January, Hentschel allegedly wrote, “we storm peloskis [Pelosi’s] office and took her beer. She drinks Corona.” The women have been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with the intent to impede Congress, among other charges.