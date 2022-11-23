Alleged Club Q Shooter Is Non-Binary, Defense Lawyers Claim
TWIST
The suspect in the weekend shooting at LGBTQ nightclub Club Q identifies as non-binary, court documents say. Blink and you may miss it, but in one of numerous court filings on Tuesday by Joseph Archambault and Michael Bowman, the state public defenders for suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, a footnote appears confirming Aldrich’s identity. “Anderson Aldrich is nonbinary,” it reads. “They use they/them pronouns, and for the purposes of all formal filings, will be addressed as Mx. Aldrich.” Aldrich is preliminarily charged with 10 criminal counts including first-degree murder in connection to the Colorado Springs attack, which left five dead and 17 others injured. Their motive for the shooting is unclear, with officials refusing to release details. They are set to make their first court appearance via video from the jail on Wednesday.