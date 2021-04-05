Alleged Lockdown Violator in Philippines Dies After Cops Force Him to Exercise: BBC
DOESN’T FIT THE CRIME
A Filipino man who was accused of violating the province’s COVID quarantine collapsed and died after police forced him to do 300 squats as punishment, according to BBC News. Darren Manaog Penaredondo’s family said he was stopped by cops as he ran an errand on Thursday night after the 6 p.m. curfew. The officers then allegedly demanded Penaredondo do 100 “squat-like exercises” in tandem with other violators. If they didn’t do them perfectly in sync, the group would have to start over. In the end, they reportedly wound up doing 300. Penaredondo arrived home 12 hours later, in pain, said his brother. The next day, he stopped breathing, the sibling said.
Local police chief Marlo Solero insisted that those found violating lockdown rules are not punished physically, but if caught, can expect a stern warning from officers. However, Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte said last week, “My orders are to the police and military, as well as village officials, if there is any trouble, or occasions where there's violence and your lives are in danger, shoot them dead.”