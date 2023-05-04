Alleged Cyanide Poisoning Serial Killer Charged With 14 Murders
A woman in Thailand arrested on suspicion of poisoning multiple people with cyanide has been charged with 14 counts of murder, police said Thursday. The charges against Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn represent one of the worst suspected serial killing sprees in Thai history, with the suspect also facing an additional charge of attempted murder. Sararat was arrested last week after the death of her friend Siriporn Khanwong. Media reports suggested that Sararat did not help to revive Siriporn and left the scene as she collapsed and died at a riverbank. Authorities say traces of cyanide were found in Siriporn’s body during an autopsy. Police suggest that the alleged murders were financially motivated after Sararat accrued “a lot of credit card debt,” accusing her of killing friends after borrowing money from them. Sararat’s police officer ex-husband, Witoon Rangsiwuthaporn, has also been charged with fraud and has reportedly confessed to accepting stolen property. He denies having any knowledge of Sararat’s alleged killings, police said.