NYC’s Accused ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Freed on Bail
‘SCARED’
The irate customer accused of fatally shooting a Chinese restaurant delivery worker after a feud over how much duck sauce he was given is now free on $500,000 bail. A judge put Glenn Hirsch, 51, on home confinement and warned: “There are enough people apparently around who just hate you that I’m sure they’re going to take a picture of you—if they see you in an area where you should not be—and send it to the court.” Hirsch was also ordered to stay away from Great Wall, the restaurant where victim Zhiwen Yan worked until the night of his April 30 killing. “All the community is scared,” Great Wall owner Ken Yang told the New York Daily News. “All my community, they come here to ask me why they gave him bail. ‘He killed people, why did they give bail?’”