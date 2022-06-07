Alleged Duck Sauce Killer Had Fridge Full of Dip Packets: Report
CONDIMENTAL
The refrigerator of a New York man who police say was lethally obsessed with duck sauce was later found crammed with the condiment, sources told the New York Post and the New York Daily News on Tuesday. Glenn Hirsch, 51, has pleaded not guilty to the fatal April shooting of Chinese food delivery worker Zhiwen Yan. What prompted the murder, according to police, was Hirsch’s fury after a November order from Great Wall, the Queens restaurant where Yan had worked for over 20 years, which Hirsch felt had not come with enough duck sauce. But when police opened up his refrigerator while executing a weapons search in his home, they found it was “filled with duck sauce,” a source told the Post, adding, “It was weird.” What’s more, not only was Hirsch a “hoarder” of the sweet-and-sour dip, but also other condiments like soy sauce and ketchup, the Daily News’ source said. For months after the November incident, Hirsch allegedly terrorized Great Wall employees for months, his one-sided feud escalating to Yan’s death, according to police. Hirsch, who has 10 prior sealed arrests, faces up to life in prison if convicted.