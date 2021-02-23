Alleged Epstein Madam Ghislaine Maxwell Makes Third Desperate Attempt for Bail
RE-REAPPLYING
Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged madam to pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, has made a third attempt to secure release from prison on bail, according to documents released Tuesday. Upping the ante from her last attempt, she offered to renounce her French and British citizenship and place her and her husband’s millions under the stewardship of a retired federal judge and federal attorney. Her attorneys say she “welcomes the opportunity to face her accusers at trial.” Denied bonded freedom twice before, she has been incarcerated in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since July 2020 awaiting trial for six counts of sex trafficking and perjury for allegedly grooming and procuring young girls for Epstein. Prosecutors say she poses an extreme flight risk, citing the months she spent hiding from authorities in a remote New Hampshire mansion. Maxwell’s attorneys have said in other petitions for her conditional release that imprisonment has made her “a shell of her former self.” Prosecutors, however, contend she has a cushy setup in jail.