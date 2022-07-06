CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Cops Say Child Sex Abuse Suspect Tried to Break Out of Handcuffs During Bathroom Trip

    TROUBLE

    Emily Hernandez

    Breaking News Intern

    Broward County Sheriff's Office

    A 20-year-old arrested on child sexual assault charges attacked a sheriff's officer in a botched attempt to escape detainment, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. On Sunday, sheriff’s officials arrested Samuel Austin Shirk of Florida on 10 charges, including sexual assault on a person younger than 12, lewd and lascivious molestation, video voyeurism, battery on a law enforcement officer and attempted escape. When Shirk was being questioned in custody, he asked to use the bathroom, the sheriff’s office said. He then allegedly attacked a female deputy who escorted him handcuffed to the restroom once they were back in the holding cell. She screamed for help until another detective came to put Shirk in a holding cell, authorities said. Officials said Shirk might have sexually abused other child victims and that his assaults, which were reported by the child’s family, occurred for many months.

    Read it at NBC Miami