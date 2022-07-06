Cops Say Child Sex Abuse Suspect Tried to Break Out of Handcuffs During Bathroom Trip
TROUBLE
A 20-year-old arrested on child sexual assault charges attacked a sheriff's officer in a botched attempt to escape detainment, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. On Sunday, sheriff’s officials arrested Samuel Austin Shirk of Florida on 10 charges, including sexual assault on a person younger than 12, lewd and lascivious molestation, video voyeurism, battery on a law enforcement officer and attempted escape. When Shirk was being questioned in custody, he asked to use the bathroom, the sheriff’s office said. He then allegedly attacked a female deputy who escorted him handcuffed to the restroom once they were back in the holding cell. She screamed for help until another detective came to put Shirk in a holding cell, authorities said. Officials said Shirk might have sexually abused other child victims and that his assaults, which were reported by the child’s family, occurred for many months.