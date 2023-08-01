Alleged Gilgo Beach Serial Killer’s Wife: Kids ‘Cry Themselves to Sleep’
‘SHIVERING’
The estranged wife of Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann told the New York Post in an interview Monday that her adult children had been left traumatized by their father’s arrest and the ensuing media circus around the case. “My children cry themselves to sleep. I mean, they’re not children,” Asa Ellerup said. “They’re grown adults but they’re my children, and my son has developmental disabilities and he cried himself to sleep.” Ellerup herself, who filed for divorce from Heuermann a week after his July 13 arrest, said she recently “woke up in the middle of the night, shivering. Anxiety.” She told the newspaper that the family’s Long Island home was in disarray after a 12-day police search for evidence. Photos provided to the Post showed boxes piled up to the ceiling and pieces of the bathroom missing. “It’s the only thing I got,” Ellerup said of the dismantled property. Ellerup broke her silence on the case for the first time last Friday, issuing a press release that called for the media to respect her family and neighbors’ privacy. “I am pleading with you all to give us space so that we may regain some normalcy in our neighborhood,” she said.