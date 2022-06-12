Alleged Hitman: The Former CEO of Amazon Mexico Paid Me to Murder His Wife
FATAL
Juan Carlos García, former CEO of Amazon in Mexico, allegedly put his salary to a nefarious use—the murder of his late wife, Abril Pérez Sagaón. In a trial that began Monday over Pérez’s murder, a man testified that the former corporate commander paid two hitmen $9,000 to kill Pérez in 2019, as reported by the New York Post. A motorcyclist shot Pérez in the head while she was stopped at a traffic light and embroiled in a lawsuit with García, according to authorities. She filed the lawsuit earlier that year, accusing García of trying to kill her by beating her with a baseball bat as she slept. According to the alleged gunman’s testimony, García offered the hirees an extra $2,500 if they killed Pérez before the couple’s next court hearing. García fled to the U.S. a few days after the murder. He remains on the run, and there is a warrant out for his arrest in 190 countries.