Alleged Smollett Conspirator Testifies: ‘He Wanted Me to Punch Him’
BUT NOT TOO HARD
One of the men former Empire star Jussie Smollett allegedly hired to fake a racist and homophobic hate crime took the witness stand Wednesday, giving details about how the actor wanted to be hit, but not too hard. Abimbola Osundairo, an actor as well as a personal trainer and amateur boxer, testified about arrangements and preparations he made with his brother and Smollett. “[Smollett] wanted me to punch him, but he wanted me to pull the punch so I don’t hurt him… My brother Ola would tie the noose around his neck and pour bleach on him,” he said. As they did a dry run, Smollett said a camera would capture the attack and he wanted to use footage “for media,” according to Osundairo. He said he agreed to the scheme out of a feeling he owed Smollett for helping him get acting parts. Osundairo also said Smollett asked him to buy drugs for him.