Alleged Kidnapper Told Cops He Thought Victim Was His Wife
SNATCH AND GRAB
A Utah man was arrested after he allegedly tried to snatch a woman off the street and stuff her in the trunk of his car, later claiming he mistook the unidentified victim for his wife. The alleged attempted kidnapping occurred Tuesday morning in Logan, about 80 miles north of Salt Lake City, while the woman walked down the sidewalk. She told cops the suspect got out of a parked car and opened his trunk, then came up behind her and started “pulling her violently” toward the vehicle, according to a probable cause statement reviewed by The Salt Lake Tribune. The woman fought back, prompting the suspect to allegedly punch her in the face, after which he jumped back in his car and drove away. He was arrested a short time later, and told investigators that he had been drinking and had had an argument with his wife. Intending to “grab her and put her in the car to go home,” the man said he let her go once he realized he had the wrong person, police said. The Tribune did not name the suspect, as he has not yet been formally charged.