Alleged Killer Mom Was Astrology Influencer Worried About Eclipse: Report
‘PICK A SIDE’
A mother who is suspected of stabbing her partner to death before pushing her two daughters out of a moving car, killing an 8-month old baby, has been identified as an astrology influencer who was stressed about this week’s eclipse. Danielle Johnson, known online as Danielle Ayoka, also died in the tragic series of events after crashing her car on the Pacific Coast Highway minutes after abandoning her daughters. Johnson, identified by police sources to the Los Angeles Times, described the eclipse as “the epitome of spiritual warfare” in the days leading up to the murders, warning followers to pick a side in posts on X, the outlet claims. Her profile was also filled with antisemitic posts and COVID-19 conspiracy theories. Days later, on the morning of the partial eclipse, the family was dead, with investigators finding Tarot cards and black feathers in the Woodland Hills apartment. Though police have not spoken publicly on the issue, sources said cops believe her erratic postings surrounding the astronomical event may point to the cause.