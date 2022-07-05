Alleged Killer of Maltese Journalist Wishes He’d Asked for More Cash for the Hit in Jailhouse Confession
‘JUST BUSINESS’
One of the men accused of the murder of a high-profile Maltese journalist has made a shock confession in an interview from jail. Reuters reports that George Degiorgio owned up to the 2017 assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and even moaned about the amount of money he claims to have been paid for the killing. Degiorgio said if he’d known more about Caruana Galizia—who exposed corruption committed by powerful people in Malta— before detonating the car bomb that killed her, he would have demanded a higher fee. “If I knew, I would have gone for 10 million, not 150,000,” Degiorgio said, referring to the amount in euros he said he was paid for the murder, which equates to around $154,000. “For me it was just business,” he added. “Yeah. Business as usual!” Degiorgio, who is accused of the cold-blooded killing along with two other men, one of whom is his brother, also reportedly said: “Of course I feel sorry.”