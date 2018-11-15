Alleged Kroger Shooter Charged With Three Hate Crimes

CHEAT SHEET
After allegedly killing two black people at a Kroger store in Kentucky last month, Gregory Bush has been charged with three federal hate crimes and three federal firearm offenses, authorities announced on Thursday. Bush could face the death penalty for the hate-crime charges. “There is no place for hate filled violence in this community, or in this commonwealth,” U.S. Attorney Russell M. Coleman said on Thursday in a press conference alongside Jeffersontown police chief, the FBI, ATF, and LMPD chief. All agencies are working together on this investigation. Last month, the 51-year-old shot and killed Maurice Eugene, 69, and Vickie Lee Jones,67, at the Kroger store in Louisville.