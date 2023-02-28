Read it at WBAY
Accused meth-fueled murderer Taylor Schabusiness officially has a new attorney. After the Wisconsin woman physically attacked her defense lawyer during a competency hearing earlier this month, her lawyer has successfully withdrawn from the case, and the public defender’s office already found a replacement. Attorney Quinn Jolly had asked to recuse himself from the case “due to the irretrievably broken state of the attorney-client relationship” caused by Schabusiness attacking him. On Monday as a judge granted Jolly’s wish, two deputies stood within arm’s length of the alleged killer—just in case. Her next court date is set for March 3.