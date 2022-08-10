Alleged New Jersey Park Rapist Caught After Masturbating in Public
BEHIND BARS
Police have apprehended a man they believe is behind at least two previous sexual assaults on women in a New Jersey park. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday that Rogelio Calyeca Postrero, 38, was initially arrested last week for masturbating in public. As police investigated Postrero further, they allegedly found that he’d been using a fake ID for work. When detectives realized he looked like state police sketches of a man accused of raping two different women in the area, they put two and two together. Postrero is accused of raping a woman biking at knifepoint about a year ago. He also allegedly robbed and raped another woman jogging in Duke Island Park in May then fleeing on a bike. Police say they found a bike that matched the description of the May assault at his home, and that his DNA matched a sample taken after the first assault.