Kim Porter’s Alleged Niece Sues P Diddy for Being Fired While Pregnant
MO MONEY, MO PROBLEMS
A nanny claiming to be the niece of Kim Porter, the late ex-girlfriend and mother of P Diddy’s three children, is suing the multiplatinum music producer, alleging she was fired for asking for maternity leave in 2020. The woman, identified only as Jane Roe in court documents, says she watched Diddy’s twins, D’Lila and Jessie, full-time after Porter died in 2018, moving into the family’s estate and becoming responsible for the girls’ 24/7 care. In Aug. 2020, Roe fell pregnant and requested time off for maternity leave. She alleges Diddy’s reps told her she was being let go because she “purportedly set a bad example” for the girls by being pregnant and unmarried. A source close to the matter claimed to TMZ on Tuesday that the woman was terminated for cause, and that she’s not related to Diddy or Porter.