Alleged Oxford School Shooter Is Getting His GED Behind Bars
RIGHT TO LEARN
Ethan Crumbley, the 16-year-old accused of killing four Oxford High School students in Michigan, has been given the opportunity to continue his education behind bars. Because a judge ruled him to be a “menace to other juveniles,” Crumbley is housed in adult jail, though a court will review his placement every month. “He has solidified his educational opportunities,” Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Markeisha Washington said during a hearing Thursday. “He has since received the necessary device in order to take his GED classes and he is in fact doing so.” Crumbley has access to an electronic tablet to email family while he’s physically separated from the adult inmates in the jail. The next review hearing about Crumbley’s jail placement is set for July 21.