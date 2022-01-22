FBI Ensnares Alleged Pedophile With Children’s Benadryl, Condom in Pockets
STUNG
The FBI arrested an alleged pedophile who sought out sex with children from an undercover agent, according to court documents. Richard Viet Nguyen, 29, thought he was texting with the father of an 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy who was offering the children up for sex, according to court documents. He allegedly expressed a desire to meet up with the children to sexually abuse them and, after several months, arranged to meet with the undercover agent and then engage in sexual abuse with the 5-year-old. On Jan. 20, according to the documents, Nguyen joined the agent at a coffee shop in New York City. When the two were en route to what Nguyen thought would be the apartment that held the child, he was arrested. Agents found children’s Benadryl in his pocket, which the FBI believes he intended to drug the child with, as well as a condom. He’s charged with attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. The FBI believes there may be more victims.