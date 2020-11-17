CHEAT SHEET
Alleged Ponzi Schemer Flees FBI With a Sea Scooter
When FBI agents tried to arrest an alleged Ponzi schemer in California on Monday, he escaped them by hopping in a pickup truck. Then things got really strange. The feds say Matthew Piercey, 44, stopped the truck near Lake Shasta, hauled out a Yamaha “sea scooter,” and fled into the water. The Sacramento Bee reports that Piercey spent 30 minutes in the reservoir, being pulled by the bullet-shaped, motorized submersible—sometimes underwater. Eventually, he came out, and agents arrested him on charges of bilking investors—many of them fellow members of a megachurch—out of $35 million.