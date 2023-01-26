CHEAT SHEET
Alleged Fraudster Spent PPP Loan on French Bulldogs: Feds
A Massachusetts used car dealer allegedly scammed the federal government out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID bailout funds meant to cover payroll expenses, instead blowing the money on a five-bedroom house, a Rolls-Royce Wraith, and $32,000 worth of French bulldogs. That’s according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, which accuses Bill Dessaps, 46, of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering. Dessaps, who was arrested Wednesday, was released on a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond and is due back in court Feb. 16.