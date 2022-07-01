Alleged Proud Boys Pepper-Sprayed After Harassing California Bar’s Drag Show
SHUT DOWN
An all ages drag show at a California bar was disrupted by a bunch of alleged Proud Boys shouting homophobic insults, according to local reports. The Thursday night event celebrating the end of Pride month was supposed to take place at the Mojo Lounge in Woodland, but the bar’s owner initially canceled the festivities after threats towards the venue and performers started circulating on social media. They decided to go ahead anyway after a big show of support from the community—but then a group of around 10 people showed up to angrily express their opposition. “There was an altercation,” said Woodland Police Department Deputy Chief Anthony Cucchi. “People were here, upset about the bar having their Pride event. We tried to intervene as quickly as we could. It was a pretty chaotic scene.” At some point in the melee, someone used pepper spray and the protesters reportedly shouted hateful slurs at the people inside the bar.