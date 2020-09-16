Alleged QAnon Supporter Lauren Witzke Wins Republican Senate Primary in Delaware
QANDIDATE?
Lauren Witzke, a conservative activist who has been linked to the sprawling QAnon conspiracy theory, won a Republican primary in Delaware on Tuesday night and secured the party’s nomination for a seat in the U.S. Senate. She defeated Jim Demartino, taking 56.9 percent of the vote to his 43.1 percent, according to the Associated Press. Witzke has been pictured wearing a “We are Q” shirt while greeting supporters, tweeted QAnon slogans, and last year proclaimed that God anointed Donald Trump president and willed a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border be built. Despite the apparent ties, however, she’s tried to distance herself from the insurgent movement, telling the AP in January that QAnon was nothing more than “mainstream psyops to get people to ‘trust the plan’ and not do anything.” She called the conspiracy theory “more hype than substance.” Witzke will face off against incumbent Democratic Senator Chris Coons in November. Another QAnon adherent, Marjorie Taylor Greene, won a Republican nomination in Georgia in August for the House of Representatives, and her Democratic opponent dropped out of the race in September, making Greene a favorite for the legislative seat.