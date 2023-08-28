Alleged Rapist Nicholas Rossi Got More Than $50K in U.K. Legal Aid
MILKING THE SYSTEM
Nicholas Rossi, the American rape suspect who allegedly faked his own death and fled to the U.K. under a new identity, received more than $50,000 in federally funded British legal support to fight extradition, according to a new report from Dailymail.com. The 36-year-old was arrested in 2020, but has apparently been living under the pseudonym Arthur Knight and claiming to be an Irish orphan—while continuously insisting that he’s never been to the United States. Since then, he’s been using publicly funded legal aid in his legal battles—which can get particularly pricey in cases of extradition. “Extradition cases can result in higher costs because of their international nature but we work with legal teams to ensure these are managed effectively,” a spokesperson for the Scottish Legal Aid Board told Dailymail.com.