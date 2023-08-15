Alleged Russian Spies Busted in U.K. Gifted Pies and Cakes to Neighbors: BBC
SECRET SAUCE
Two suspected Russian spies arrested in Britain would treat their neighbors in London to “pies and cakes as gifts,” according to the BBC. Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, and Katrin Ivanova, 31, were detained along with a third person, 45-year-old Orlin Roussev, in February this year and have since been accused of working for the Russian security services. All three are Bulgarian nationals but were allegedly caught with passports, identity cards, and other documents for nine European countries. British authorities say the trio were aware the documents were fake. All three lived in the U.K. for years in a variety of suburban properties, with Dzhambazov and Ivanova occupying one house in Harrow, northwest London, where former neighbors described the pair as a couple. Neighbors at two houses previously occupied by Dzhambazov and Ivanova said they stopped by with the food gifts.