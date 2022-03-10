Stepdaughter Says Accused Russian Spy Bilked Princeton Prof for Green Card, Money
GRIFT THAT KEEPS ON GRIFTING
After the feds charged fugitive Elena Branson with being a Russian spy this week, the daughter of her American ex-husband has claimed Branson targeted her father for a green card to infiltrate his sphere of influence. William P. Branson was a famed Princeton economist when he met Elena in the 1990s. His daughter, Emily Branson, told the Daily Mail that his family and friends opposed to the relationship. “It was clear she was married to my dad for practical reasons of her own rather than caring about him,” she said. Branson claimed that after securing a green card through marriage, Elena “blew through his money like crazy” with travel to Europe and a luxury condo on Central Park. The professor ultimately died in debt. Perhaps most alarming, he invited his Russian wife into conference meetings with high-profile world leaders. “That was what was weird. My father was inserting her into the economics and expecting everybody to do the same,” Branson said.