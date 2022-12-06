Alleged Serial Shooter Arrested After NYPD Manhunt
BUSTED
An alleged serial shooter being hunted by law enforcement after three attacks left two people dead in New York City was arrested early Tuesday, according to a report. Sundance Oliver, 28, surrendered at a precinct after NYPD officers “blanketed” the city in an effort to stop the crimewave, PIX11 reports. Oliver is suspected of shooting a 17-year-old girl in the chest, who later died of her injuries. Her death was the third attack officers attributed to Oliver in less than 15 hours. At 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oliver allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, firing a round that missed the woman and hit a 96-year-old man in the ankle. After fleeing on foot, he then allegedly shot a 21-year-old man in the chest five hours later. That victim died at the hospital. “Based on evidence collected at all three crime scenes and a number of investigative steps, it has been determined that the shooter is the same in all three of these incidents,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a Tuesday press briefing.