‘Sovereign Citizen’ Wackos Arrested With Explosives and Ammo in California

Three self-proclaimed “sovereign citizens”—individuals who refuse to accept the legitimacy of the U.S. government—were arrested in California over the weekend after authorities discovered weapons in their possession, including “an improvised military-grade explosive device.” According to authorities cited by NBC News, two of them were not allowed to own or possess a firearm; law enforcement discovered additional weapons at a property at least two of them live at. The three musketeers were taken to Morongo Basin jail and are currently “being held without bail” until they appear in court.