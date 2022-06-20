CHEAT SHEET
    ‘Sovereign Citizen’ Wackos Arrested With Explosives and Ammo in California

    NOT ABOVE THE LAW

    Noah Kirsch

    Wealth and Power Reporter

    WIN-Initiative/Neleman

    Three self-proclaimed “sovereign citizens”—individuals who refuse to accept the legitimacy of the U.S. government—were arrested in California over the weekend after authorities discovered weapons in their possession, including “an improvised military-grade explosive device.” According to authorities cited by NBC News, two of them were not allowed to own or possess a firearm; law enforcement discovered additional weapons at a property at least two of them live at. The three musketeers were taken to Morongo Basin jail and are currently “being held without bail” until they appear in court.

    Read it at NBC News