Alleged Tax-Cheat Billionaire Has Alzheimer’s, Expert Says

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Bloomberg
An expert testifying for the defense in the massive tax-evasion case against billionaire Robert Brockman says brain scans show he has Alzheimer’s disease and that it has gotten worse in just the last five months. “There’s been quite a lot of progression of the disease in a short period of time,” neuroradiologist Christopher Whitlow said at a hearing to determine whether Brockman is competent to stand trial. Prosecutors contend the software tycoon is faking dementia to escape justice for allegedly cheating the government out of $2 billion in taxes. The judge is expected to rule within two months, Bloomberg reports.