Turtle Question Banned From Trump Assassin Trial

Texas State Representative James Talarico—an up-and-coming star among Democrats who caused major upset after flipping a Trump-leaning Austin suburb in 2018—just entered the race for Senate. It’s an already crowded contest to flip the deep red state by taking on Ted Cruz, with Talarico’s fellow Democrat Colin Allred having already bought himself significant name recognition with a $94 million challenge to the GOP incumbent last year. All the same, Talarico’s entry comes along with his growing viral reach, buoyed in part by his background as a seminarian in the uber-Christian state, and in part by his sitdown on The Joe Rogan Experience earlier in July, during which the controversial podcaster told Talarico he should consider running for the White House. Barack Obama would appear to have received that message loud and clear, with the former president’s people reportedly reaching out to Talarico’s team late last month as part of a wider effort to put the wind behind young Democratic hopefuls.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Rising Dem Star Unveils Bid for Senate in Deep-Red StateUNDERDOGJames Talarico has been backed by a surprising variety of public figures, from Joe Rogan to Barack Obama.
- 2Charlie Sheen Reveals Crazy-Long Break From Sex‘NEEDED A BREAK’The star has made significant life changes in the years since going sober.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW DROPThe Remarkable Paper Pro Move is an innovative digital notebook made for work on the go.
- 3Turtle Question Banned From Trump Assassin TrialJURY QUIZRyan Routh wanted to ask a series of weird questions to prospective jurors.
- 4YouTuber Dies After Complaining About Sleep DeprivationSHOCK DEATHHis last stream was a five-hour marathon where he played games and chatted to subscribers.
Shop with ScoutedThis Tinted SPF Is the Derm-Backed MVP for Sensitive SkinIN THE CLEARThis hypoallergenic, noncomedogenic sunscreen calms and protects acne- and rosacea-prone skin, improves discoloration with niacinamide, and comes in tinted and untinted options that leave no white cast.
- 5Photos Reveal Campsite Where Fugitive Dad Hid Three ChildrenSECRET LAIRTom Phillips was killed in a shootout with police on Monday after four years on the run.
- 6Coldplay Kiss-Cam Husband Breaks SilenceNOT HOW IT SEEMEDAndrew Cabot is hoping to move on from the kiss-cam controversy.
- 7Face-Biting Parasite’s ‘Kissing Bug’ Disease Now EndemicBUGGING OUTSpotting symptoms early is vital to combating Chagas disease, which can sometimes be fatal.
- 8Trump’s Niece Weighs in on Epstein Birthday Book SignatureHOME TRUTHSEven his family think that scrawl looks familiar.
Shop with ScoutedStep Into Fall With Seasonal Essentials From Men's WearhouseWEAR-WITH-ALLGet suited for the season with timeless staples—at a reasonable price.
- 9'Breaking Bad' Star Arrested for Hosing Neighbor's DaughterBREAKING LAWSRaymond Cruz, who played Tuco Salamanca on the hit series, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery.
- 10U.S. Tourist Boards Wrong Flight and Ends Up in AfricaWRONG WAY!“Is this going to Nice?” she asked another passenger, to which the woman responded, “Tunis, yeah.”
Actor Charlie Sheen has been celibate for eight years, he revealed in an interview ahead of the release of both a new memoir and a documentary exploring his life. They delve into the Two and a Half Men star’s journey to sobriety, via the pitfalls of addiction and being diagnosed with HIV, to where he is now, a proud father who turned 60 last week. He told Page Six there’s “not enough room in my car” for a relationship, and when he was asked if that meant celibacy, he added, “If I don’t have a girlfriend and I’m not paying for it, then I think the math is pretty simple.” The Platoon star added, “Oh my gosh, for so long [sex] was all I cared about, or it was near the top of the priority list. And so I just saw [celibacy] as a needed break from those pursuits. That’s not me slamming the door on anything in the future. No, I would absolutely welcome some type of companionship.” The Book of Sheen was released Sept. 9, while aka Charlie Sheen, drops Sept. 10, filled with revelations such as that he was born dead, lost his virginity in Las Vegas to a prostitute, and despite using cocaine and crack, never used ketamine, the killer of his pal and late Friends star, Matthew Perry.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The way you take notes can make or break your productivity. But let’s be honest: the usual methods don’t cut it. Paper gets messy, disorganized, and lost. Laptops are cumbersome and hinder real collaboration. And phones? Sure, they’re convenient—until the notifications start rolling in and your focus disappears. The solution? Remarkable’s new Paper Pro Move.
This latest innovation from Remarkable offers the same distraction-free experience as its revolutionary Remarkable Paper Pro Tablet (including the brand’s distraction-proof custom operating system) in a smaller size. As Remarkable CEO Phil Hess puts it, “it’s big enough to hold your work, yet small enough to not get in the way.”
Its 7.3-inch display packs a punch with bright, deep colors and provides a unique writing experience when paired with Remarkable’s custom-developed markers. The digital ink appears instantly, and every pen stroke has the perfect amount of friction to make it feel like you’re writing on paper.
You can select from built-in templates, including grids, lines, and planners, to make it simple to quickly jot down notes over coffee, in class, or during a meeting. Need more room to write? Just turn the Remarkable Paper Pro Move tablet sideways, and the display rotates automatically. Notes can be converted into text with a tap and sent by email directly from the device. Plus, a mere ten-minute charge provides two weeks of standby battery life or three days of active use. Whether you’re using it for work or as a digital journal, the Remarkable Paper Pro Move is a reliable sidekick you can count on.
Turtle Question Banned From Trump Assassin Trial
A man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump wanted to quiz potential jurors with a series of odd questions. Ryan Routh, 59, wanted to ask a series of unconventional questions on topics, including turtles, Gaza, and Greenland. His list of questions included asking jurors their reactions to seeing a turtle in the road while they are driving. He also wanted to ask their thoughts on the ongoing reports of Trump’s interest in acquiring Greenland for the U.S.. Routh has been detained since a Secret Service agent found him allegedly poking a rifle through a bush as Trump played golf in Florida. Speaking to 60 possible jurors, Routh said, “Sorry for bringing you all in here.” The Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon approved Routh’s request to represent himself, although standby counsel remains on hand. The Associated Press reported Cannon dismissed several questions Routh wished to ask the jury, deeming them irrelevant. The process of jury selection is ongoing, and although four weeks have been allocated for the trial, less time is expected to be needed, according to the AP.
A popular South Korean YouTuber has been found dead just two days after telling fans he was struggling with an extreme lack of sleep. Na Dong-hyun, known online as Dae Library, was discovered in his Seoul home on Saturday, according to local police. The 46-year-old’s friends alerted authorities after he failed to show up for a planned meeting. Police said there were no signs of foul play and no suicide note, adding that they are investigating whether an underlying illness played a role. In a livestream on Thursday, Na told viewers he had been surviving on minimal rest while attending Seoul Fashion Week. “I think I slept for about three hours after getting my hair and makeup done from morning,” he said. That stream, which lasted more than five hours, would turn out to be his last. He chatted with fans and played games throughout the broadcast. Dae Library had more than 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube, where he had been creating content since 2010. He married fellow influencer Yumdeng in 2015; the pair divorced last year after eight years together. Police have not released further details pending an autopsy.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Ask any dermatologist what the most important step in your skincare routine is, and you’ll get the same answer every time: daily sunscreen—even if it’s cloudy, and even if you “don’t burn.” Not only is SPF one of the most effective tools for preventing premature aging, but it’s also crucial for protecting your skin from UV damage and lowering the risk of skin cancer.
Of course, knowing you should wear sunscreen and actually finding one your skin can tolerate are two very different things. For anyone with acne-prone, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin, the wrong SPF can lead to breakouts, irritation, or a full-blown flare-up.
One SPF that consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin-sensitive users alike is EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. It’s infused with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.
The texture is lightweight and breathable, with a velvety demi-matte finish that layers beautifully under makeup and plays well with the skincare underneath it. And because it comes in untinted, tinted, and deep-tinted versions, it works for a wide range of skin tones—no chalky residue or white cast. If your skin has a history of rejecting sunscreen, this derm-loved favorite might just be the one that finally gets a yes. The best part? For a limited time, score free shipping on all orders over $75 and 10 percent off your next order when you subscribe.
Police have released the first images of what is thought to be one of many remote campsites where fugitive father Tom Phillips lived for four years after abducting his three young children in New Zealand. In the first of two photos released, a pair of quad bikes can be seen draped in blankets and parked by nearby trees, surrounded by empty soda bottles and a jerry can containing water. The second image depicts a dense forest brush, which Phillips used to evade capture. The site was discovered on Monday after Phillips was killed in a shootout with police in front of his daughter, who led officers to the hideout. Her two younger siblings were found unaccompanied at the campsite, surrounded by guns and ammunition. The children, aged 9, 10, and 11, have since been taken into custody and are said to be “doing well” despite the circumstances. “[The camp] doesn’t look very well established... if anything, that looks more like a garage than the house, if you know what I mean,” wilderness expert Te Riini told Stuff. “It doesn’t look like where they’d actually be living; it’s maybe the area where they store their vehicles. The area where they live might be out of the picture.” The investigation continues.
The husband of the woman caught kissing her boss at a Coldplay concert has broken his silence and revealed that he and his wife were already separated at the time. Kristin Cabot found herself blown up on the Jumbotron in the arms of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron at a Coldplay show in July, the pair leaping apart when they realised their relationship was about to be made very public. “Either they’re having an affair, or they are just very shy,” Coldplay singer Chris Martin joked. Cabot was working as Astronomer’s chief people officer but both she and Byron were forced to leave the tech start-up over the controversy. It emerged this week that Kristin had filed for divorce last month and her husband, Andrew Cabot, revealed that they had been “amicably separated” for several weeks by the time of the Coldplay gig. “Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening,” a spokeswoman told PEOPLE magazine. “Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued.”
A life-threatening disease transmitted by bugs that bite humans’ faces is now endemic in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned. Experts say that Chagas disease, also known as “kissing bug disease,” is spreading, particularly in the south. It is caused by a parasite called Trypanosoma cruzi found in the feces of the triatomine bug, which has a penchant for biting the faces of its victims. The bugs pick up the parasite when they bite other carriers, which can include dogs and The Washington Post reports rising canine infections in California and Texas. The early stage of human infection, according to the CDC, can present few symptoms beyond fatigue, aches, and the so-called “Romañas sign,” which is characterized by swelling of the eyelids. The health agency says that early detection is vital, and without treatment the condition can persist for the remainder of the patient’s life. While many people remain asymptomatic, around 30 percent of cases develop life-threatening symptoms such as heart disease. Paula Stigler Granados, associate professor at the San Diego State University School of Public Health, told the Post that the disease is “often fatal by the time symptoms develop.”
Donald Trump’s denial that he signed the bawdy letter in Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book has now been shot down by a family member. The House Oversight Committee released more contents of the Epstein Files on Monday, including the entire 238-page book compiled for the sex offender’s birthday by his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The book includes a birthday note allegedly written by the president. The note features in between the form of a nude woman and includes his signature, apparently taking the form of pubic hair. Trump has denied his involvement and is suing The Wall Street Journal for publishing the story in July. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X after the latest file drop, “As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.” However, amid all the online comparisons of President Trump’s signatures over the years, Mary L. Trump has called out her uncle. “That’s definitely his signature,” she posted on X on Monday. “Just saying.” Mary, the daughter of Donald’s older brother, Fred Trump Jr., is no fan of her famous uncle. The psychologist and author published a book on Trump in 2000, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. This week, she reposted Trump’s AI ‘Chipocalypse Now’ meme with the caption, “This draft-dodging coward continues to be the most vile person I have ever known.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
As the days grow shorter and colder weather settles in, it’s time to swap out your summer outfits for a cozy fall wardrobe. Staying comfortable doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. With Men’s Wearhouse, you can find seasonal staples that help you keep warm, look sharp, and save big.
Men’s Wearhouse might be best known for its sharp suits and expansive formalwear options—and if you’ve got a fall wedding (or three) on the calendar, the brand definitely has you covered. But you don’t need a dress code to make the most of their lineup. With everyday staples like sweaters, outerwear, and casual pieces that work just as well at home as they do out in the world, Men’s Wearhouse brings the same stylish standards to all of its items. And with sales running all season long, now’s a great time to stock up.
This merino-blend sweater is the epitome of cozy minimalism, giving you a put-together look that’s as low-lift as it is polished. Whether you’re layering it up or keeping it simple, this versatile piece will complement anything in your closet.
With its refined texture and slim fit, this turtleneck from Kenneth Cole adds instant polish to any look. Soft, breathable, and subtly sophisticated, it’ll keep you looking sharp all season—without trying too hard.
Who would we be to recommend Men’s Wearhouse picks without featuring a suit?! With its bold plaid pattern and modern skinny fit, this elegant Egara piece is built to stand out whether you’re heading into the office, working an event, or going out for the night.
With hundreds of other items to choose from—including accessories like shoes, belts, and ties—there’s plenty more to explore. Browse the full catalog and elevate your wardrobe for the new season.
Raymond Cruz, who played drug lord Tuco Salamanca on Breaking Bad, was arrested Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. Law enforcement said Cruz allegedly sprayed his neighbor’s daughter with a garden hose at his Silver Lake home in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The altercation began when the fan-favorite villain asked the girl to move away as he was washing his car, according to a source familiar with the case who spoke to TMZ. No charges have yet been filed. For minor infractions, the city attorney typically holds an office hearing in which the accused offender will be warned or offered anger management courses in exchange for having charges dropped. Since Breaking Bad, Cruz reprised his villainous role in the prequel spinoff, Better Call Saul. He had his breakthrough playing a character on the other side of the crime divide: a detective in the series The Closer, a role he reprised for its own spinoff, Major Crimes.
An American TikToker’s trip took an unexpected turn when she wound up in Tunisia instead of France. Brittney Dzialo has gone viral on TikTok after she revealed Sunday that she and her travel companion boarded a flight believing it was headed to Nice, France. But while on the plane, they realized they were actually en route to Tunis, Tunisia. “Is this going to Nice?” she was heard asking another passenger in the clip, to which the woman responded, “Tunis, yeah.” The pair attempted to get off the flight, but the crew directed them back to their seats, promising that they would eventually make it to their intended destination. Dzailo claimed “the airline employee misheard us and booked us a flight to Tunisia, Africa instead of Nice, France.”