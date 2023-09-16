Alleged University of Idaho Murderer Pleads for No Cameras at Trial
PRIVACY PLZ
Lawyers representing Bryan Kohberger, the man charged in the killings of four University of Idaho students, are fighting for cameras to be banned from court proceedings on the grounds they may threaten Kohberger’s right to a fair trial, the Idaho Statesman reported. Kohberger, a former Washington State University grad student, was arrested in connection with the murders earlier this year and could face the death penalty if convicted. His attornies argued that courtroom photo and video coverage have dehumanized Kohberger and could hurt privacy between him and his lawyers during court proceedings. Second District Judge John Judge signaled he is leaning toward some type of videography to be allowed, similar to C-SPAN coverage, that would be set up at the back of the courtroom. “Maybe that can just satisfy everybody, just partly,” Judge said. “I thought that might be a way to kind of give a little, and kind of protect what we’re trying to protect. I’ve never seen anything very sensational on C-SPAN.”