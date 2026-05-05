Alleged WHCD Shooter Indicted With Extra Charge

A regional Delta Air Lines flight and a small propeller plane came within 500 feet of each other at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday. It is the second close call at the airport in two weeks. In a statement, the FAA said Endeavor Air Flight 5289, which was en route to JFK from Rochester, was on the final approach to Runway 22L at when a Cirrus SR22, a personal aircraft, crossed over to land on Runway 22R. “Air traffic control provided traffic advisories to both pilots, and each reported the other in sight. The required separation was maintained,” the statement said. Flightradar24 data indicted there was around 475 feet of vertical separation between the two aircraft as their paths crossed. The incident comes two weeks after two passenger planes, one American Airlines and the other Air Canada, came within 400 feet of each other while approaching the tarmac at JFK Airport on April 20. Separately, on Sunday, a United Airlines jet smashed into a semitrailer truck and a light pole on the New Jersey Turnpike as it was attempting to land at Newark Liberty International Airport. “This is unacceptable. We have really well-trained pilots. This should never happen in America,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in an interview.
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- 1Second Close Call in Two Weeks at Major U.S. AirportNEAR MISSAn air traffic controller averted potential disaster.
- 2Bear Injures Two in Attack at Popular Yellowstone TrailBEWARETwo hikers were injured near the iconic Old Faithful geyser.
Partner updateAD BY 1-800-FlowersThese Bouquets Are Guaranteed Mother’s Day Hits—30% OffFLOWER POWEREvery mom is unique and 1-800-Flowers.com has bouquets for all of them.
- 3Rubio Drops ’90s Rap Lines in First Briefing for LeavittWIGGITY WACKMC Rubio is in the house, y’all! Give it up!
- 4Alleged WHCD Shooter Indicted With Extra ChargeANOTHER ONECole Tomas Allen is facing an additional charge after the April 25 incident.
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- 5FDA Sounds Alarm on Chips Contaminated With Deadly BacteriaTHE CHIPS ARE DOWNUtz issued a recall on several varieties of its Zapp’s and Dirty Potato Chips brands.
- 6'American Idol' Host Sparks Concern With Frail AppearanceMIC DROP“He looks frail, and can he not walk?” one Reddit user commented.
- 7‘Storage Wars’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed‘THE GAMBLER’The star is survived by his two children and his ex-wife, Kimber Wuerfel.
- 8‘The Sopranos’ Star Makes Bombshell Claim Against Ex-HusbandBANK HEISTThe star divorced from her husband in 2006 after a tumultuous three-year relationship.
Shop with ScoutedThree Million Real Workers Helped Design These Rugged BootsA STEP ABOVEThe new data-inspired IronFlex boots are ideal for demanding jobs and work sites.
- 9Fiddler Sues Google After A.I. Calls Him a Sex OffenderNOT THAT KINDThree-time Juno winner Ashley MacIsaac claims he was falsely branded a child molester by the tech giant.
- 10Fleetwood Mac Star Reveals What She ‘Hated’ About Her BodyBODY IMAGE BATTLEThis year’s Met Gala, which Stevie Nicks attended for the first time, was a celebration of the body.
Two hikers have been injured in a bear attack at Yellowstone National Park. The pair was traveling along Mystic Falls Trail near the Old Faithful geyser on Monday afternoon when they were attacked. According to a press release from the National Park Service, one or more bears were involved in the attack, which remains under investigation. The area near the Midway Geyser basin was temporarily closed following the attack. A tourist who found one of the hikers told Cowboy State Daily that he discovered a bloody hat and heard a voice shouting, “Help me.” “I was hiking up Mystic Falls Trail when I saw bear prints in the mud,” Craig Lerman explained. “I kept walking a little further and saw a bloody hat with a watch torn off.” While helping the man, he called 911, and park rangers quickly responded, followed by a helicopter. The attack marks the first instance of a bear injuring a person in the park this year, with the last attack taking place in September 2025 when a 29-year-old hiker encountered a bear, sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his chest and left arm. The last fatality caused by a bear attack occurred in 2015.
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio has used his latest White House side hustle to drop some vintage rap rhymes. Rubio, 54, stood in for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is on maternity leave, for a Tuesday press briefing on the U.S. and Iran’s standoff over the Strait of Hormuz. Rubio said that the time had come for “Iran to make a sensible choice” over the ongoing blockade impacting global oil supplies, and then insulted their leadership by quoting a diss track originally based on L.A. gang slang. “I mean, the top people in that government are, to say the least... they’re insane in the brain, and so we need to address that,” Rubio said. He was referencing the title of Californian rap crew Cypress Hill’s 1993 single “Insane in the Brain.” Rubio then quoted another rap pioneer when he told reporters Tehran was “facing real, catastrophic destruction to their economy.” Citing Ice Cube’s 1992 classic “Check Yo Self,” Rubio warned: “They should check themselves before they wreck themselves in the direction that they’re going.” The full lyrics of both songs Rubio quoted contain a slew of profanities and are deemed explicit on Spotify. Rubio has previously identified himself as a fan of profane hip-hop and rap, particularly N.W.A., Tupac, and Eminem. In March, he quoted the politically-charged rap group Public Enemy when discussing the U.S. bombing Iran. “Every day, the Department of War lets the drummer get wicked over every portion of Iran that has military capabilities,” he said, quoting from Public Enemy’s 1990 single “Welcome to the Terrordome,” where Chuck D raps: “I got so much trouble on my mind, refuse to lose, here’s your ticket, hear the drummer get wicked.”
Alleged WHCD Shooter Indicted With Extra Charge
A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., has indicted the alleged White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, on four criminal counts. Prosecutors had previously charged Cole, 31, with attempting to assassinate the President of the United States, transportation of a firearm and ammunition in interstate commerce, and discharging a firearm during a violent crime. But the indictment, released Tuesday, shows Cole also faces an additional charge of assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon. The court record alleged that Allen “did knowingly... forcibly assault, intimidate, and interfere with V.G., an officer and employee of the United States,” with a “deadly and dangerous weapon, that is a shotgun.” An officer was struck during the April 25 incident, but was unharmed due to his bulletproof vest. Whether Allen fired the bullet that hit the officer is not explicit in the indictment. “As alleged in today’s indictment, the heavily armed defendant rushed security and shot a Secret Service Officer in an attempt to assassinate President Trump—but was stopped thanks to the courageous and immediate response from law enforcement," acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. “Under the leadership of President Trump, violent political actors will never win—we will prosecute anyone who engages in these horrific acts to the fullest extent of the law.”
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Utz Quality Foods LLC has issued a sweeping recall of several of its chip products due to a potential Salmonella risk linked to a seasoning ingredient. The issue stems from dry milk powder used in the seasoning, which may be contaminated with Salmonella, a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in vulnerable populations. The ingredient was sourced from California Dairies Inc. and supplied to Utz through a third-party vendor, according to the notice. The recall spans multiple products under the Zapp’s and Dirty brands, including Zapp’s Bayou Blackened Ranch, Salt and Vinegar, and Big Cheezy chips, as well as Dirty’s Salt and Vinegar, Maui Onion, and Sour Cream and Onion varieties in various sizes. Utz said the seasoning batches tested negative for Salmonella before being used, but still pulled the products “out of an abundance of caution.” No illnesses have been reported so far. The company is urging customers not to eat the affected chips and to discard them immediately if they have already been purchased.
Longtime American Idol judge Randy Jackson’s return to the reality TV show has alarmed fans, who are concerned about his “frail” appearance. The 69-year-old returned alongside Paula Abdul to mentor Season 24’s class of semifinalists. He appeared noticeably thinner than fans may remember from his original 12-season run as a judge, which lasted from 2002 to 2013. One Reddit user wrote, “He looks frail, and can he not walk? Sitting in a chair when meeting everyone.” Another commented, “What is wrong with Randy Jackson? It looks as though he has aged 50 years in the last five years.” A user on X added, “Is Randy Jackson ok? Looks and sounds so weak.” Jackson was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2002 and has been open about undergoing gastric bypass surgery in 2003, after which he lost more than 100 pounds. The former judge also received spinal surgery in 2019 to treat a back injury. Jackson has not shared any recent health updates.
The death of Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets has officially been ruled a suicide by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, TMZ reports. Sheets was found dead in the early hours of April 22 at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Nicknamed “The Gambler,” the 67-year-old appeared in 15 seasons of the A&E series before retiring to Arizona, where he opened an antique shop called Havasu Show Me Your Junk. According to his co-star Rene Nezhoda, Sheets had been cyberbullied prior to his suicide. Nezhoda said a day after Sheets’ death, “He had this guy really tormenting him lately and cyberbullying [him].” The star called for “[law enforcement] look into that guy and it’s just not a pass.” Sgt. Kyle Ridgway, public information officer for the Lake Havasu City Police Department, told Page Six that authorities “are aware of these cyberbullying accusations and that is a part of the active investigation.” Sheets is survived by his two children and his ex-wife, Kimber Wuerfel.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler claims in her new memoir that her ex-husband and former manager, A.J. DiScala, stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from her earnings on The Sopranos. During their 2006 divorce, following a toxic three-year relationship, Sigler hired a forensic accountant who told her, “There are hundreds of thousands of dollars missing” from her corporate account. In her new book, And So It Is..., she revealed that the investigator found her earnings had been transferred into the couple’s joint account and quietly moved to a separate account to which Sigler did not have access. While her lawyer wanted to pursue the missing money, she decided against it because of the “agita and legal bill to follow,” and felt that at 24 years old, “no amount of money was worth more than getting this man out of my life.” Sigler remarried in 2016 to baseball player Cutter Dykstra, with whom she shares two sons. DiScala is currently serving an 11-and-a-half-year sentence and paying $2,484,873 in forfeiture after being convicted in 2018 of two counts of securities and wire fraud conspiracy, two counts of securities fraud, and four counts of wire fraud.
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A good pair of work boots is invaluable. However, most feel like they were designed by people who’ve never spent eight hours on a job site. Red Wing Shoes is aiming to change that with its new IronFlex boot line, built from the ground up based on the data of three million workers.
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Google is being hauled to court for $1.5 million after its AI Overview branded a three-time Juno-winning fiddler a convicted child sex offender. Canadian Ashley MacIsaac, 51, says the false rap sheet only surfaced when the Sipekne’katik First Nation pulled a December concert in Nova Scotia after locals flagged the AI’s lies, The Guardian reported. The summary had accused him of sexually assaulting a woman, attempting to lure a child online for sexual assault, and a separate violent assault. It also claimed he was a lifetime entrant on Canada’s sex offender registry. The Cape Breton fiddler told the Canadian Press the false labeling triggered a “tangible fear” of going on stage. MacIsaac’s suit, filed in Ontario’s superior court, accuses Google of being “cavalier and indifferent” and seeks $500,000 each in general, aggravated, and punitive damages.
Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks, 77, has opened up about her struggles with body image after attending the Met Gala for the first time ever. This year’s Met Gala theme, “Fashion Is Art,” was confirmed by Vogue in February and linked to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring exhibition, Costume Art. The show explores the dressed body across centuries of art history, framing the event as a broader celebration of the human form in all its stages. Speaking about the theme at the Gala, Nicks, who wore a top hat and a dramatic silk taffeta gown with a petticoat-style silhouette from Zara, designed by John Galliano, told The New York Times she has struggled to accept her overall body shape as she has aged. “I just hated actually, over the years, at 5-foot-1½, realizing that there was no way to stay really thin, so you’re not going to be that,” said Nicks. “To accept it, that’s hard. This life was not easy.” Nicks performed Fleetwood Mac hit “Landslide” at the Met Gala with Sabrina Carpenter.