Alleged Wife-Beating MAGA Rep. Branded as ‘Predator’ By Voters

The domestic abuse allegations against Trump-endorsed Rep. Max Miller may cost him his congressional seat.

Miller, a two-term congressman accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno—the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno, another Ohio Republican—is facing backlash from constituents over the explosive allegations.

“We got to get these predators out of Washington,” Cliff Hoy, an Ohio resident standing outside Beachcliffe Market Square, a shopping center in Rocky River in Miller’s district, told MS Now.

"We've got to get these predators out of Washington," one of Miller's constituents said. Screenshot/MS Now/MS Now

“We can’t let them in. They do wrong; they shouldn’t be in there.”

Ohio voter Kathleen Miller also took aim at Miller’s former father-in-law, Sen. Bernie Moreno, who on Sunday issued an emotional statement calling for Miller to be removed from office.

“He owed it to his wife, his daughter, and his grandchild weeks, months ago to speak on that,” Kathleen Miller told MS Now.

“And I agree with what he said, but I don’t know that he does,” she went on. “What took him so long? Why is this movement that you’re a part of? And that Max Miller is also a part of.”

For months, Moreno was silent on the allegations against Miller. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

She concluded: “Why is that movement more important than your family, your daughter, your grandchild?”

As Miller and Emily Moreno’s bitter custody battle over their 2-year-old daughter has thrust the allegations against Miller into the national spotlight, Bernie Moreno has remained largely silent. It was only after Miller accused Emily Moreno of having mental health issues and lying during their custody battle in a 20-minute livestream Sunday that her father came forward.

“I believe Max Miller needs to seek professional help to end the clear pattern of abuse he has left in his wake. I believe he should not be free to continue endangering others until he does,” the MAGA Republican said.

Donald Trump endorsed Max Miller during his 2022 congressional campaign and the one he's currently running. Gaelen Morse/Reuters

A spokesperson for Miller did not respond to a request for comment.

Moreno made a statement following Miller's livestream. Bernie Moreno/X

Moreno made a statement following Miller's livestream. Bernie Moreno/X

Ohio’s 7th Congressional District is a reliably red seat, where President Donald Trump won 55 percent of the vote in 2024. Miller, however, won his last election with just over 51 percent of the vote. Numerous polls have also shown him tied with or trailing his Democratic opponent, Brian Poindexter, even before the most recent reports of his alleged abuse surfaced. On Sunday, The New York Times reported that Miller is just one percentage point ahead of his Democratic opponent in the polls.

Among other allegations, Emily Moreno has claimed in court that Miller poured hot water on her, beat her, pointed a gun at her head, and potentially broke the collarbone of their 2-year-old daughter. Miller has strenuously denied the allegations, a point he reiterated during a 20-minute livestream Sunday, when he defiantly vowed to remain in the race.

The latest accusations against Miller follow previous allegations from former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who accused him of pushing her and slapping her across the face after she confronted him about allegedly cheating. Miller, who worked as a White House aide during Trump’s first term, vehemently denied those allegations and later sued Grisham for defamation over a book she published. They ultimately settled the lawsuit, though Grisham is now suing Miller over remarks he made in an interview this summer.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham accused Miller of pushing her and slapping her across the face after she confronted him about allegedly cheating. Reuters

This is just the latest domestic abuse or sexual misconduct scandal to rock Congress. Just months ago, Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell and Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales were forced from their positions amid allegations of sexual misconduct. But Miller’s fellow MAGA House members appear to remain firmly in his corner.

On Sunday, Trump himself addressed the allegations surrounding Miller while saying he would “look at it.”