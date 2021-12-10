Rioter Bizarrely Claims Yale Secret Society Pushed Him to Storm the Capitol
DA VINCI CODE-ESQUE
One rioter has a novel reason for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6: a Yale University secret society made him do it. Allen Hostetter, an alleged member of the “Three Percenters,” told a federal court Monday that the Yale secret society “Skull and Bones” works for the government and ordered him to raid the building that day. According to Hostetter, the group worked in tandem with the government and secret Christian denominations to entice him to join the raid, resulting in him “literally being walked up the steps of the U.S. Capitol led by said agents or operatives” in a false flag operation. Hostetter is not the first to claim the riot was a false flag operation—Tucker Carlson propagated the same theory in his Patriot Purge documentary on Fox News.