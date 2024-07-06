Dad Killed After Reportedly Placing Lit Firework on His Head
‘SHOWBOATING’
A South Carolina father was killed Thursday after he placed a lit firework on top of his head moments before it exploded, officials and family reportedly said. Allen Ray McGrew, 41, was putting on a fireworks show for his neighbors on the 4th of July and wanted to “show off” during the block party in the town of Summerville. McGrew suffered fatal head injuries after witnesses told authorities he sparked the large firework and bizarrely placed it on his head around 10:30 p.m., the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said, according to WCBD. He died instantly. “He was holding this firework over his top hat,” his wife Paige McGrew told the Post and Courier. “I thought he was just showboating before he set it on the ground. I didn’t realize he had already lit it.” The man was reportedly dressed in a new Uncle Sam costume for the party and had been drinking for several hours before the incident.