Young Engineer Named Among 8 Victims of Mall Mass Shooting
A young engineer from India was among eight people killed in the mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday, according to a report. WFAA said it had received confirmation that Aishwarya Thatikonda, who lived in McKinney, died in the attack and that an unnamed friend with whom she was visiting the mall was injured and taken to the hospital in stable condition. The outlet added that it was difficult to notify Thatikonda’s next of kin because her family still lives in India and that her body would be repatriated to the country. ABC News reported that she was 27 years old. Christian LaCour, a 20-year-old security guard, was earlier named as one of the victims by his sister. Authorities identified Mauricio Garcia, 33, as the suspect who was killed by a police officer during the rampage.