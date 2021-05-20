Criminal Tax Investigation Cranks Up Heat on Trump Organization CFO, Says Report
DEEP TROUBLE
If the virtually unreadable 900-word, single-paragraph statement posted on his website on Wednesday is anything to go by, former President Donald Trump is starting to feel extremely uncomfortable about the legal scrutiny being placed on him, his companies, and his closest allies. That discomfort is for good reason—a day after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that the investigation into the Trump Organization is now a criminal probe, reports have said the chief financial officer of Trump’s company is under a criminal tax investigation. According to CNN, the New York AG is digging into Allen Weisselberg’s personal taxes, while prosecutors in the district attorney’s office are probing his work at Trump’s company. People familiar with the investigation told the network that prosecutors are looking for leverage that could persuade Weisselberg to talk to investigators, which could spell bad news for the Trump family. He hasn’t been accused of any crime, and his lawyers are yet to comment.