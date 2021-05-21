Trump Organization CFO Will Definitely Flip on Donald, Says Ex-Daughter-in-Law
TICK TOCK
Allen Weisselberg has overseen the Trump Organization’s finances for four decades—and, if his former daughter-in-law is to be believed, that fount of knowledge may soon be in the hands of federal investigators. It was reported this week that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, is under a criminal tax investigation as the New York attorney general’s office piles pressure on him to flip against Trump. Jennifer Weisselberg, the CFO’s ex-daughter-in-law who is already cooperating with investigators, said there’s no question that will happen. On Thursday, CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Jennifer Weisselberg if she thinks her former father-in-law will turn on Trump. “Yes,” she replied, before pausing and then repeating her answer. She went on to say that she’s cooperating because: “The truth matters, and it’s so horrifying to think that Donald Trump could be president again, knowing what I know.”