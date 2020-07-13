Allentown Police Launch Investigation After Video Shows Cop Kneeling on Black Man’s Neck
Pennsylvania police have launched an investigation after a disturbing video appeared to show an officer kneeling on a Black man’s neck—a move that George Floyd’s family lawyer said was “exactly what led” to his client’s death. The incident happened Saturday night in Allentown, according to ABC News. Footage shared by Lehigh Valley Black Lives Matter shows an officer appearing to put his elbow, then his knee, on the neck of a man on the ground. Ben Crump, the attorney for Floyd’s family, shared the video on Twitter, writing: “This happened yesterday and is exactly what led to George Floyd’s death. We need this officer’s name and badge NOW.” Late Sunday night, Allentown Police Department released a statement that didn’t name the officers involved, but claimed the man was held down after he began to “yell, scream, and spit at the officers and hospital staff.” The man was treated at hospital but was later released. The department is carrying out an investigation which will be reviewed by the Lehigh County district attorney, officials said.